19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Entropy
33PRACTICE PROBLEM
Refer to the process illustrated below. Considering that the temperature of the process is kept constant by allowing energy to flow in and out of the system, the entropy change of the surrounding will be positive. Is this statement true or false?
True
False