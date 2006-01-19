21. Nuclear Chemistry
Intro to Radioactivity
21. Nuclear Chemistry Intro to Radioactivity
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which one of the following statements is correct about the difference(s) between chemical and nuclear reactions?
A
A nuclear reaction results in the release of huge amounts of energy while chemical reactions always absorb energy.
B
A chemical reaction results in a change in entropy while nuclear reactions do not result in a change in entropy.
C
A chemical reaction does not follow the law of conservation of mass while a nuclear reaction does.
D
Both are very similar in nature except a nuclear reaction results in the release of some extra heat.
E
Nuclear reactions result in the change in identities of the reactants while elemental identities are preserved in chemical reactions.