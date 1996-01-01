13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Atomic, Ionic, and Molecular Solids
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Account for the large difference in the ΔH°vap of tungsten (774 kJ/mol) and mercury (59 kJ/mol).
Account for the large difference in the ΔH°vap of tungsten (774 kJ/mol) and mercury (59 kJ/mol).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Tungsten has completely filled bonding and antibonding MOs.
B
Mercury has more valence electrons than tungsten.
C
Tungsten has completely filled bonding MOs and unfilled antibonding MOs.
D
Mercury has a large electronegativity than tungsten.