16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the expression for the equilibrium constant, Kp, and provide the equation that relates Kp to Kc for the reaction C2H6(g) + Cl2(g) ⇌ C2H5Cl(s) + HCl(g).
A
Kp = PHCl/(PC2H6)(PCl2)
Kp = Kc/RT
B
Kp = PHCl/(PC2H6)
Kp = KcRT
C
Kp = PHCl/(PCl2)
Kp = Kc/(RT)2
D
Kp = (PHCl)2/(PC2H6)(PCl2)
Kp = Kc(RT)2
