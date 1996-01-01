7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
In evacuated enclosures, magnesium can be employed as a "getter" to react with the last traces of oxygen. The most common method for heating magnesium is to run an electric current through a metal wire or ribbon.
2 Mg(s) + O2(g) → 2 MgO(s)
If the same method is applied for nitrogen, the equation for the reaction will be:
3 Mg(s) + N2(g) → Mg3N2(s)
What mass of Mg will react in a 6.50 L vessel with a partial pressure of N2 of 0.605 mPa at 29.0 °C?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
12.7 g
B
38.0 g
C
57.1 g
D
114 g