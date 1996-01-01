In evacuated enclosures, magnesium can be employed as a "getter" to react with the last traces of oxygen. The most common method for heating magnesium is to run an electric current through a metal wire or ribbon.

2 Mg(s) + O 2 (g) → 2 MgO(s)

If the same method is applied for nitrogen, the equation for the reaction will be:

3 Mg(s) + N 2 (g) → Mg 3 N 2 (s)