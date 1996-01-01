7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
7. Gases Gas Stoichiometry
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an automobile with a single cylinder with a volume of 530 cm3. How many moles of Ar are present in the cylinder if it is full of air at 75 °C and 98.5 kPa? (mole fraction Ar in dry air is 0.0093)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.6×103 mol
B
1.8×10−2 mol
C
5.9×103 mol
D
1.7×10−4 mol