16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
16. Chemical Equilibrium Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The rates of the forward and reverse reaction of A + B2 ⇌ AB2 are 15 M/s and 9 M/s respectively. In which direction will the reaction proceed to reach equilibrium?
The rates of the forward and reverse reaction of A + B2 ⇌ AB2 are 15 M/s and 9 M/s respectively. In which direction will the reaction proceed to reach equilibrium?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction will proceed in the backward direction.
B
The reaction will proceed in the forward direction.
C
The reaction will go neither backward nor forward.
D
The reaction will never attain equilibrium.