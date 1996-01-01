16. Chemical Equilibrium
Intro to Chemical Equilibrium
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compare the rate constants for the forward (kf) and the reverse (kr) reaction if the mixture contains a low concentration of reactants and a large concentration of products.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
kf > kr
B
kf < kr
C
kf = kr