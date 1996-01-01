6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molecular Equations
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the balanced equation for the formation of a solid when aqueous iron(III) chloride reacts with aqueous potassium hydroxide in a double displacement reaction. The solid formed is also the substance used in aquarium water treatment.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
FeCl3 (aq) + KOH (aq) → Fe(OH)3 (s) + KCl (aq)
B
FeCl3 (aq) + 3 KOH (aq) → Fe(OH)3 (aq) + 3 KCl (s)
C
FeCl3 (aq) + KOH (aq) → Fe(OH)3 (aq) + KCl (s)
D
FeCl3 (aq) + 3 KOH (aq) → Fe(OH)3 (s) + 3 KCl (aq)