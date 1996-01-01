At 273 K and 1 atm pressure, 1 mol of an ideal gas occupies 22.4 L. In the figure below, the temperature is lower at 10 km altitude than at 50 km. Does this mean that one mole of an ideal gas would occupy less volume at 10 km than at 50 km?
Yes. The temperature is the sole variable that determines the volume of the gas. Volume is directly proportional to the temperature.
No. The temperature solely dictates the volume of the gas. However, volume is inversely proportional to the temperature.
No. One mole of an ideal gas will indeed occupy less volume at 10 km than at 50 km, but the temperature is not the only factor to consider since volume is proportional to T/P.
No. One mole of an ideal gas will occupy a larger volume at 10 km than at 50 km and both temperature and pressure are factors at play.