19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Gibbs Free Energy
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
A certain reaction has ΔG = –455 kJ and ΔS = –455 J/K. Which of the following statement is true for the reaction at 25°C?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because some of the heat cannot be converted to work, the heat produced is less than the work produced.
B
Because some of the heat cannot be converted to work, the work produced is less than the heat produced.
C
Because some of the work cannot be converted to heat, the heat produced is less than the work produced.
D
Because some of the work cannot be converted to heat, the work produced is less than the heat produced.