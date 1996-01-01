14. Solutions
Intro to Henry's Law
Scuba divers may experience oxygen toxicity due to inhaling air at increased pressures with the partial pressure of oxygen greater than 1.4 atm. This means they have high oxygen concentration in their bloodstream. Which of the following statement is true?
The oxygen concentration in a scuba diver's bloodstream increases when inhaling oxygen at elevated pressures. This is reversed by inhaling oxygen at lower pressures.
The oxygen concentration in a scuba diver's bloodstream increases when inhaling oxygen at elevated pressures. This is cannot be reversed.
The oxygen concentration in a scuba diver's bloodstream increases when inhaling oxygen at lower pressures. This is reversed by inhaling oxygen at elevated pressures.
The oxygen concentration in a scuba diver's bloodstream increases when inhaling oxygen at lower pressures. This is cannot be reversed.