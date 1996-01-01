14. Solutions
The graph below shows the solubility of SO2 in water at varying temperatures.
Does SO2 behave more or less similar to other gases in this respect?
A
The trend in the change of SO2 solubility as the temperature increases is the same as most gases.
B
The trend in the change of SO2 solubility as the temperature increases is the inverse of most gases.
C
The trend in the change of SO2 solubility as the temperature increases is completely different from most gases.