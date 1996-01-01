10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration: Ions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the reaction of magnesium and chlorine and the reaction of magnesium and water. Identify the electron configuration and oxidation number of magnesium in the product of each reaction.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) +2, 1s22s22p6, ii) +2, 1s22s22p6
B
i) +1, 1s22s22p63s1, ii) +2, 1s22s22p6
C
i) +1, 1s22s22p63s1, ii) +1, 1s22s22p63s1
D
i) 0, 1s22s22p63s2, ii) +1, 1s22s22p63s1