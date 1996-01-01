8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a block of ice placed in a tub of water at room temperature. If the ice is considered the thermodynamic system, what happens to the temperature of the system? Identify if the process is exothermic or endothermic.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Increase; endothermic
B
Increase; exothermic
C
Decrease; exothermic
D
Decrease; endothermic