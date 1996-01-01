8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
8. Thermochemistry Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the decomposition of hydrogen peroxide to water and oxygen:
2 H2O2(l) → 2 H2O(l) + O2(g) ΔH = -196 kJ
If hydrogen peroxide was in solid phase, would the enthalpy of reaction change? If so, will it decrease or increase?
Consider the decomposition of hydrogen peroxide to water and oxygen:
2 H2O2(l) → 2 H2O(l) + O2(g) ΔH = -196 kJ
If hydrogen peroxide was in solid phase, would the enthalpy of reaction change? If so, will it decrease or increase?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
No, it will stay the same
B
Yes, it will increase
C
Yes, it will decrease