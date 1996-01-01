8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
2.50 g of solid silver nitrate was dissolved in 150 g of water in a coffee-cup calorimeter.
AgNO3(s) → Ag+(aq) + NO3−(aq)
Is the process exothermic or endothermic if the temperature drops from 29.3 to 28.2 °C?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The process is endothermic.
B
The process is exothermic.