8. Thermochemistry
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sulfur dioxide gas can be produced by heating up solid sodium sulfite.
Na2SO3(s) → Na2O(s) + SO2(g) ΔH = −697 kJ/mol
When heated, Na2SO3 decomposes spontaneously. Is the reverse reaction, the formation of Na2SO3 from Na2O and SO2, spontaneous under normal conditions? Please explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Under normal conditions, the reverse reaction is not spontaneous because it has a negative entropy of reaction.
B
Under normal conditions, the reverse reaction is not spontaneous because it has a negative enthalpy of reaction.
C
Under normal conditions, the reverse reaction is spontaneous because the forward reaction is spontaneous.
D
Under normal conditions , the reverse reaction is not spontaneous because the forward reaction is spontaneous.