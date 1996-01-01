8. Thermochemistry
Kinetic & Potential Energy
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the object with a higher kinetic energy: a) a snowmobile with a mass of 227.8 kg moving at 67 m/s or b) a truck with a mass of 15000 kg moving at 28 km/h.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Snowmobile
B
Truck
C
Both have the same kinetic energy.