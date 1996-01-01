8. Thermochemistry
Kinetic & Potential Energy
8. Thermochemistry Kinetic & Potential Energy
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Do materials with high heat content always have a high temperature? Does a system always reduce its internal heat content if it performs work? How do kinetic energy and potential energy differ?
Do materials with high heat content always have a high temperature? Does a system always reduce its internal heat content if it performs work? How do kinetic energy and potential energy differ?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes; Yes; Kinetic energy is due to the motion of an object while potential energy is due to the position/place of an object.
B
No; No; Kinetic energy is due to the motion of an object while potential energy is due to the position/place of an object.
C
Yes; No; Kinetic energy is due to the motion of an object while potential energy is due to the position/place of an object.
D
Yes; No; Potential energy is due to the motion of an object while kinetic energy is due to the position/place of an object.