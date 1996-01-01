3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements describes a balanced chemical equation?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The atoms of each element on both sides of the equation have the same subscript.
B
The equation has the same number of atoms of each element on both sides of the equation.
C
The equation includes all the necessary reactants and products.
D
Each of the reactants and products has the same physical state.