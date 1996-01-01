3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
36PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following options correctly describes the process of balancing a chemical equation?
A
Modifying the chemical formulas of the reactants and products.
B
Adjusting the physical states of the reactants and products.
C
Changing the coefficients in front of the chemical formulas.
D
Modifying the subscripts within the chemical formulas.