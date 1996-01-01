16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nitric acid (HNO3) is prepared industrially through the Ostwald process. One of the raw materials used in the process is ammonia (NH3). Ammonia is oxidized to produce nitric oxide (NO) which undergoes a series of different reactions and finally produces nitric acid.
4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) ⇌ 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g) ΔH° = −905.2 kJ/mol
Identify what will happen to the equilibrium direction and the value of the equilibrium constant (Kc) when the temperature of the reaction mixture is increased.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Shifts to right; Kc increases
B
Shifts to right; Kc decreases
C
Shifts to left; Kc decreases
D
Shifts to left; Kc increases
E
No change in direction; Kc increases
F
No change in direction; Kc decreases