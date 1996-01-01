Nitric acid (HNO 3 ) is prepared industrially through the Ostwald process. One of the raw materials used in the process is ammonia (NH 3 ). Ammonia is oxidized to produce nitric oxide (NO) which undergoes a series of different reactions and finally produces nitric acid.

4 NH 3(g) + 5 O 2 (g) ⇌ 4 NO (g) + 6 H 2 O (g) ΔH° = −905.2 kJ/mol