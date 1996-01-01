7. Gases
Gas Stoichiometry
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction:
Cl2(g) + F2(g) → ClF3(g) [unbalanced]
At 301 K, a 2.50-L reaction chamber is initially composed of chlorine gas and fluorine gas with a partial pressure of 472 mmHg and 862 mmHg, respectively. Determine the limiting reagent. What is the theoretical yield of ClF3?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cl2, 7.08 g ClF3
B
Cl2, 11.6 g ClF3
C
F2, 7.08 g ClF3
D
F2, 11.6 g ClF3