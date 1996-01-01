7. Gases
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following reaction:
2 SO2(g) + O2(g) → 2 SO3(g)
At 345 K and 75.0 mmHg, 265.3 mL of SO3 were collected when 305.2 mL of SO2 and 176.4 mL of O2 reacted. What is the percent yield of the reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
86.93%
B
75.20%
C
68.23%
D
53.25%