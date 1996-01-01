The refrigerant used in air-conditioning systems can easily undergo vaporization at atmospheric pressure and compression at higher pressures. The system then acts as a closed system consisting of the refrigerant undergoing these two stages. The vaporization occurs in an expansion chamber at low pressures. The compression of the vapor back to its liquid phase occurs in a compression chamber at high pressure.

A house and its exterior are initially 35 °C. After turning on the air conditioner, the house is cooled to 25 °C. Is this process nonspontaneous or spontaneous?