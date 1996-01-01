19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following statements are correct?
i. The reverse direction of a spontaneous reaction will be nonspontaneous under the same reaction conditions.
ii. Spontaneous processes are slow.
iii. All reversible reactions are spontaneous.
iv. There is no heat loss in an isothermal process.
v. A reversible process can produce more work than an irreversible process
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i, ii, iii
B
ii, iii, iv
C
ii, iv, v
D
i, iv, v
E
i, ii, iv