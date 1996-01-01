The first-order rate constant for the decomposition of the hypothetical compound A 2 B 5 , 2 A 2 B 5 (g) → 4 AB 2 (g) + B 2 (g), at 70 °C is 2.34 × 10-3 s-1. Suppose we start with 0.01250 mol of A 2 B 5 (g) in a volume of 1.5 L. How many moles of A 2 B 5 will remain after 3.0 min?