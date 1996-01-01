15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Integrated Rate Law
46PRACTICE PROBLEM
The first-order rate constant for the decomposition of the hypothetical compound A2B5, 2 A2B5(g) → 4 AB2(g) + B2(g), at 70 °C is 2.34 × 10-3 s-1. Suppose we start with 0.01250 mol of A2B5(g) in a volume of 1.5 L. How many moles of A2B5 will remain after 3.0 min?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.25×10-3 mol
B
1.6×10-3 mol
C
8.2×10-3 mol
D
2.3×10-2 mol