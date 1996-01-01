15. Chemical Kinetics
Integrated Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Integrated Rate Law
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
The tabulated data show the concentration of CD versus time for this reaction: CD(g) → C(g) + D(g)
Determine the order of the reaction and the value of the rate constant. Predict the concentration of CD at 30 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
first-order reaction, rate of the reaction = 0.00100 s−1, [CD] at 30s = 0.672 M
B
first-order reaction, rate of the reaction = 0.0320 s−1, [CD] at 30s = 0.478 M
C
second-order reaction, rate of the reaction = 0.0320 M−1s−1, [CD] at 30s = 0.449 M
D
second-order reaction, rate of the reaction = 0.0313 M−1s−1, [CD] at 30s = 0.939 M