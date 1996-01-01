14. Solutions
14. Solutions The Colligative Properties
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arrange the following aqueous solution in increasing boiling points
0.25 m fructose, 0.25 m Ca(NO3)2, 0.05 m Na3N
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.25 m Ca(NO3)2 < 0.25 m fructose < 0.05 m Na3N
B
0.25 m fructose < 0.25 m Ca(NO3)2 < 0.05 m Na3N
C
0.05 m Na3N < 0.25 m fructose < 0.25 m Ca(NO3)2
D
0.25 m fructose < 0.05 m Na3N < 0.25 m Ca(NO3)2