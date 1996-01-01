14. Solutions
The Colligative Properties
14. Solutions The Colligative Properties
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arrange the following aqueous solution in increasing freezing points assuming they have equal concentrations and completely dissociate.
A
Al2(SO4)3 < K3P < CaF2 < NaNO3
B
K3P < NaNO3 < CaF2 < Al2(SO4)3
C
Al2(SO4)3 < NaNO3 < K3P < CaF2
D
NaNO3 < CaF2 < K3P < Al2(SO4)3