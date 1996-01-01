8. Thermochemistry
Internal Energy
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gas sample in a vessel with a movable piston was heated. The gas absorbs 210 J of heat and performs 126 kJ of work upon expansion. Calculate the change in the internal energy of the system.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
–115 kJ
B
+203 kJ
C
–126 kJ
D
–203 kJ
E
+126 kJ