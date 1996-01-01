6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which statement is true for the following reaction?
CH4 (g) + 2 O2 (g) → CO2 (g) + 2 H2O (l)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction is a redox reaction where the carbon is reduced and the hydrogen is oxidized.
B
The reaction is a redox reaction where the carbon is reduced and the oxygen is oxidized.
C
The reaction is a redox reaction where the oxygen is reduced and the carbon is oxidized.
D
The reaction is a precipitation reaction
E
The reaction is a double displacement reaction
F
The reaction is a gas-evolution reaction
G
None of the above