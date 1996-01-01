9. Quantum Mechanics
Speed of Light
9. Quantum Mechanics Speed of Light
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Heavy elements emit characteristics X-ray when their electrons undergo transitions. Shown below are the wavelengths of x-rays emitted by some elements:
Element Wavelength (Å)
Cr 2.291
Fe 1.937
Co 1.790
Cu 1.542
Mo 0.7107
If a particular element emits an X-ray with a wavelength of 1.662 Å, determine the identity of the element. Hint: Plot the square root of ν versus the atomic number of the element.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Zinc
B
Nickel
C
Niobium
D
Manganese