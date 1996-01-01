20. Electrochemistry
Galvanic Cell
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the given reaction, determine the cathode and anode half-reactions. Draw the electrochemical cell, label it correctly, and show the direction of the flow of electrons and ions.
Ag(s) + Cl–(aq) + HNO2(aq) + H+(aq) → AgCl(s) + NO(g) + H2O(l)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B