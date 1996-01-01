2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Classifications
2. Atoms & Elements Periodic Table: Classifications
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the identity of an unknown solid metalloid that is observed to have the following properties:
semiconductor
boiling point: 3538 K
melting point: 1687 K
density: 2.3296 g/mL
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Carbon
B
Silicon
C
Magnesium
D
Barium