10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Periodic Trend: Cumulative
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Periodic Trend: Cumulative
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Early chemists observed that a given element is usually similar to the element diagonally downwards and to the right of it than the element directly below it. For example, Al and Ge both have an atomic radius of 125 pm despite their locations in the periodic table. Apply your knowledge of Zeff to explain this relationship.
Early chemists observed that a given element is usually similar to the element diagonally downwards and to the right of it than the element directly below it. For example, Al and Ge both have an atomic radius of 125 pm despite their locations in the periodic table. Apply your knowledge of Zeff to explain this relationship.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The increase in radius by the additional energy level of Ge is offset by the greater Zeff of Al.
B
Al and Ge have the same Zeff, resulting in similar atomic radius.
C
The increase in radius by the additional energy level of Ge is offset by its greater Zeff.