6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Redox Reactions
128PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the half-reaction below with an E° value of –2.069 V:
[AlF6]3–(aq) + 3 e– → Al(s) + 6 F–(aq)
Determine the formation constant (Kf) of [AlF6]3–. [Use E°red Al3+ = –1.662 V]
Consider the half-reaction below with an E° value of –2.069 V:
[AlF6]3–(aq) + 3 e– → Al(s) + 6 F–(aq)
Determine the formation constant (Kf) of [AlF6]3–. [Use E°red Al3+ = –1.662 V]
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.217×1020
B
5.623×1013
C
1.248×1018
D
3.422×1019