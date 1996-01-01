6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
Redox Reactions
126PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict the sign of E° when K > 1 and determine the value of K if E° = 0 V.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
When K > 1, E° > 0 (positive). If E° = 0 V, K = 0.
B
When K > 1, E° < 0 (negative). If E° = 0 V, K = 0.
C
When K > 1, E° > 0 (positive). If E° = 0 V, K = 1.
D
When K > 1, E° < 0 (negative). If E° = 0 V, K = 1.