Suppose that the electrical conductivity of a solution is directly proportional to the total ions dissolved and using titration procedures the conductivity of three different solutions were measured:

(i) A 0.150 M NaOH is added dropwise in a 1.00 L of 0.150 M HCN solution.

(ii) A 0.150 M CaCl 2 is added dropwise in a 1.00 L of 0.150 M Na 3 PO 4 solution.

(iii) A 0.150 M NaBr is added dropwise in a 1.00 L of 0.150 M Pb(NO 3 ) 2 solution.

Match the following graphs to the correct titration.