6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Electrolytes
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose that the electrical conductivity of a solution is directly proportional to the total ions dissolved and using titration procedures the conductivity of three different solutions were measured:
(i) A 0.150 M NaOH is added dropwise in a 1.00 L of 0.150 M HCN solution.
(ii) A 0.150 M CaCl2 is added dropwise in a 1.00 L of 0.150 M Na3PO4 solution.
(iii) A 0.150 M NaBr is added dropwise in a 1.00 L of 0.150 M Pb(NO3)2 solution.
Match the following graphs to the correct titration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) A; (ii) B; (iii) C
B
(i) B; (ii) A; (iii) C
C
(i) C; (ii) A; (iii) B
D
(i) B; (ii) C; (iii) A
E
(i) C; (ii) B; (iii) A