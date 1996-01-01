12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Bond Order
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw molecular orbital diagrams for the following molecules/ions: F2+, F2, and F2–. Identify which of the three is the most stable and determine the bond order for each. Which is/are paramagnetic?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
F2– is the most stable.
F2+ = 1.5; F2 = 1; F2– = 0.5
F2+ and F2– are paramagnetic.
B
F2+ is the most stable.
F2+ = 1.5; F2 = 1; F2– = 0.5
F2+ and F2– are paramagnetic.
C
F2+ is the most stable.
F2+ = 1.5; F2 = 1; F2– = 0.5
F2 and F2– are paramagnetic.
D
F2– is the most stable.
F2+ = 0.5; F2 = 1; F2– = 1.5
F2 and F2– are paramagnetic.
