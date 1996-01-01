12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Bond Order
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The molecular orbital diagram for the N2 molecule is shown below:
If you wanted to increase the bond order of the N2 molecule, would you add an electron or remove an electron?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Add an electron.
B
Remove an electron.
C
The bond order will not change.
D
Neither, bond order will decrease in both cases.