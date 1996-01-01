11. Bonding & Molecular Structure
Bond Energy
Acetylene in nature is formed from the thermal decomposition of long-chain hydrocarbons at high temperatures (1700 K). Acetylene is a hydrocarbon composed of two carbon and two hydrogen atoms. The decomposition reaction for acetylene is:
C2H2(g) → 2 C(s) + H2(g)
Use bond energies to explain why this reaction is improbable. The bond energies are:
H-H: 432 kJ/mol
C≡C: 839 kJ/mol
C-H: 413 kJ/mol
ΔHrxn = 12.5 kJ/mol; This reaction is improbable because it is endothermic.
ΔHrxn = 1233 kJ/mol; This reaction is improbable because it requires a lot of energy.
ΔHrxn = 0 kJ/mol; The enthalpy of reaction is 0 kJ/mol so the reaction is at equilibrium.
ΔHrxn = −245 kJ/mol; This reaction can easily take place because it is exothermic.