Acetylene in nature is formed from the thermal decomposition of long-chain hydrocarbons at high temperatures (1700 K). Acetylene is a hydrocarbon composed of two carbon and two hydrogen atoms. The decomposition reaction for acetylene is:

C 2 H 2 (g) → 2 C(s) + H 2 (g)

Use bond energies to explain why this reaction is improbable. The bond energies are:

H-H: 432 kJ/mol

C≡C: 839 kJ/mol

C-H: 413 kJ/mol