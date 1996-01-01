2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
Atomic Mass
38PRACTICE PROBLEM
Nitrogen has only two naturally occurring isotopes. The mass of nitrogen-14 is 14.00307 amu and the mass of nitrogen-15 is 15.00011 amu. Calculate the relative abundances of the two isotopes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
r.a.N-14 = 95.153 %; r.a.N-15 = 4.8470 %
B
r.a.N-14 = 99.632 %; r.a.N-15 = 0.36809 %
C
r.a.N-14 = 72.891 %; r.a.N-15 = 27.109 %
D
r.a.N-14 = 84.115 %; r.a.N-15 = 15.885 %