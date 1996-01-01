2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Mass
2. Atoms & Elements Atomic Mass
37PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lithium has only two naturally occurring isotopes. The mass of lithium-6 is 6.01512 amu and the mass of lithium-7 is 7.01601 amu. Calculate the relative abundances of the two isotopes.
Lithium has only two naturally occurring isotopes. The mass of lithium-6 is 6.01512 amu and the mass of lithium-7 is 7.01601 amu. Calculate the relative abundances of the two isotopes.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
% abundance Li-6 = 92.588%
% abundance Li-7 = 7.412%
B
% abundance Li-6 = 7.412%
% abundance Li-7 = 92.588%
C
% abundance Li-6 = 92.506%
% abundance Li-7 = 7.494%
D
% abundance Li-6 = 7.494%
% abundance Li-7 = 92.506%