3. Chemical Reactions
Functional Groups in Chemistry
Which of the following characterizes a functional group?
A functional group is a group of atoms made up of carbon and hydrogen.
A functional group is a group of atoms arranged in the same way but changes from one compound to another.
A functional group is a group of atoms arranged in the same way and consistent from one compound to another.
A functional group is a group of atoms that is shared by all compounds.