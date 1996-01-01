The nitrogen in urea (CO(NH 2 ) 2 ) and in ammonium nitrate (NH 4 NO 3 ) is made available to plants as fertilizer. One brand of fertilizer contains 25% urea by mass and costs $3 per kilogram while another brand contains 30.0% ammonium nitrate by mass and costs $2 per kilogram. Determine the more cost-effective source of nitrogen.