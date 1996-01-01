3. Chemical Reactions
Mass Percent
3. Chemical Reactions Mass Percent
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
The nitrogen in urea (CO(NH2)2) and in ammonium nitrate (NH4NO3) is made available to plants as fertilizer. One brand of fertilizer contains 25% urea by mass and costs $3 per kilogram while another brand contains 30.0% ammonium nitrate by mass and costs $2 per kilogram. Determine the more cost-effective source of nitrogen.
The nitrogen in urea (CO(NH2)2) and in ammonium nitrate (NH4NO3) is made available to plants as fertilizer. One brand of fertilizer contains 25% urea by mass and costs $3 per kilogram while another brand contains 30.0% ammonium nitrate by mass and costs $2 per kilogram. Determine the more cost-effective source of nitrogen.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The more cost-effective fertilizer is urea.
B
The more cost-effective fertilizer is ammonium nitrate.
C
Both fertilizers are equally cost-effective.