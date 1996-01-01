6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Molarity
6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Molarity
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
1.50 L sample of water extracted from the surface of the Dead Sea (which is more than 10 times saltier than ordinary seawater) and is evaporated. If 3.5 x 102 grams of MgCl2 are recovered from the seawater, what is the concentration (M) of MgCl2 in the original sample?
1.50 L sample of water extracted from the surface of the Dead Sea (which is more than 10 times saltier than ordinary seawater) and is evaporated. If 3.5 x 102 grams of MgCl2 are recovered from the seawater, what is the concentration (M) of MgCl2 in the original sample?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.245 M
B
2.45 M
C
3.91 M
D
2.45 x 10-4 M