14. Solutions
Osmotic Pressure
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
For an aqueous solution containing 9.31 mg of lycopene (537 g/mol) in 5.12 mL of solution at 298 K, what osmotic pressure in mm Hg would you anticipate? What would the water column's height be in meters? The density of mercury is 13.534 g/mL at 298 K.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
osmotic pressure = 85.2 mmHg
height of H2O column = 0.692 mm
B
osmotic pressure = 85.2 mmHg
height of H2O column = 0.852 mm
C
osmotic pressure = 62.9 mmHg
height of H2O column = 0.692 mm
D
osmotic pressure = 62.9 mmHg
height of H2O column = 0.852 mm
