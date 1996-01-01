14. Solutions
Osmotic Pressure
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Domestic reverse osmosis systems are becoming more and more common in cities where access to clean drinking water is limited. Assume that the feed water for such a system has a salt concentration of 0.345 M. What is the minimum pressure that needs to be applied to the membrane of the system to reduce this salt concentration to 0.113 M at 28.0 °C?
A
2.46 atm
B
5.73 atm
C
2.45 atm
D
8.12 atm